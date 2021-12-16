$15.06 Billion in Sales Expected for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will post sales of $15.06 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.02 billion to $15.11 billion. AbbVie reported sales of $13.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year sales of $56.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.21 billion to $56.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $60.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $59.08 billion to $61.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.69.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.23. 9,584,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,829,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.49. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $101.55 and a 12 month high of $130.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $812,739.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,752 shares of company stock worth $34,342,687 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 294.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

