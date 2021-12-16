1,440 Shares in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Freshpet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Freshpet by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Charles A. Norris bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.03 per share, with a total value of $550,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William B. Cyr bought 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $109.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,926.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $858,036 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

FRPT stock opened at $98.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.10 and a beta of 0.68. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.00 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRPT. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.14.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

