1,224 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Purchased by BNC Wealth Management LLC

BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 733.3% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $275.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.74. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $255.23 and a one year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

