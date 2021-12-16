$1.81 EPS Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will report earnings per share of $1.81 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the lowest is $1.50. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings of $1.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $7.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

HLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HLI traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.01. 14,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,840. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.71. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $63.38 and a one year high of $119.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.44 and a 200-day moving average of $93.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

