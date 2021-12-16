$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) to report earnings of $1.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.77. Abercrombie & Fitch reported earnings per share of $1.50 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Abercrombie & Fitch.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $905.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.08.

NYSE:ANF opened at $34.37 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $391,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 362,465 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,829,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,409,000 after acquiring an additional 92,921 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter worth $1,187,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 34.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,584 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 37,773 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the second quarter valued at $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

