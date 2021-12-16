$1.54 EPS Expected for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to announce earnings per share of $1.54 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Crown posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year earnings of $7.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.60. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.60 to $8.12. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

Shares of NYSE CCK traded up $0.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.99. The company had a trading volume of 29,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,639. Crown has a 12-month low of $85.65 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.54 and its 200 day moving average is $104.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 11,504 shares during the period. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

