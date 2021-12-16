$1.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) will report earnings of $1.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.28. Forward Air reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 130.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year earnings of $4.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.83.

FWRD traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,464. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $70.93 and a fifty-two week high of $117.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.18%.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 810.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the second quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Forward Air by 2,216.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.