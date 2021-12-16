$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 73.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $5.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

NYSE WFC opened at $48.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $47.32. The company has a market cap of $200.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

