-$1.06 EPS Expected for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) to report earnings per share of ($1.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($1.53). Zillow Group posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 358.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full year earnings of ($1.14) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zillow Group.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.09). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $150.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $1.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.04. 60,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,448. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.67. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.86 and a beta of 1.42. Zillow Group has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $212.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in Zillow Group by 49.1% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 20.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

