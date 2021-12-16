$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) will post sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05 billion. Wynn Resorts posted sales of $686.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year sales of $3.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $5.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.04) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 350.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $82.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.86. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

