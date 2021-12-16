$1.01 Million in Sales Expected for Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) to post sales of $1.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.02 million. Humanigen reported sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 225.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full year sales of $3.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $49.20 million, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $91.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.14). Humanigen had a negative return on equity of 1,062.54% and a negative net margin of 8,202.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Humanigen to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Humanigen from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Humanigen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Humanigen in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Humanigen in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Humanigen in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Humanigen in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Humanigen by 22.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HGEN stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $4.16. 3,443,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,989. The stock has a market cap of $265.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -1.84. Humanigen has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.01.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of immuno-oncology and immunology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

