$1.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to post sales of $1.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. Ardelyx reported sales of $1.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full year sales of $9.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.07 million to $11.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.77 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $6.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ardelyx.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,386.48% and a negative return on equity of 132.31%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.85 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.10.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 77,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.12, for a total transaction of $86,723.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 85,682 shares of company stock worth $95,591 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orchard Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 37.6% during the second quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,274,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after buying an additional 347,940 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth $2,539,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth $292,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ardelyx by 49.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,052,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after buying an additional 346,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the second quarter worth $86,000. 82.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARDX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,019,897. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a market cap of $133.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.72.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ardelyx (ARDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.