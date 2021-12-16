$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.06. Huntsman posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.65. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Huntsman by 10.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 244,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after buying an additional 23,980 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 3.9% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 713.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.7% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 19.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 77,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 12,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

HUN stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.76. 93,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,185,092. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.26. Huntsman has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $34.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

