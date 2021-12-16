$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) to post $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.73. PRA Group also reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $3.97. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.62 to $3.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PRA Group.

Get PRA Group alerts:

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRAA traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,963. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.21. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.32. PRA Group has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $48.13.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $449,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $85,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,365 shares of company stock worth $1,595,324 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,281,000 after acquiring an additional 230,614 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,197,000 after purchasing an additional 76,700 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 97.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,200,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,315 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,908,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,431,000 after purchasing an additional 45,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,792,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,556,000 after purchasing an additional 19,827 shares in the last quarter.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PRA Group (PRAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.