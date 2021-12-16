-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 16th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viracta Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09).

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIRX. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 11,914 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $57,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $191,817. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIRX opened at $3.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viracta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viracta Therapeutics (VIRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.