-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) to post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.77). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($3.49). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.24). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Viracta Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09).

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIRX. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viracta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 11,914 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $57,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,867 shares of company stock valued at $191,817. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRX. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIRX opened at $3.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 15.78, a quick ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Viracta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

