$0.43 EPS Expected for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.44. First Bank reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bank will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Bank.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $22.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.75 million. First Bank had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRBA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of First Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000.

Shares of First Bank stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a market cap of $274.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. First Bank has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $15.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from First Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. First Bank’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

First Bank

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the firm’s primary business, which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

