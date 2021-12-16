$0.25 EPS Expected for Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rattler Midstream’s earnings. Rattler Midstream posted earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Rattler Midstream.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $96.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Rattler Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Shares of NASDAQ RTLR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,319. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 3.89. Rattler Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.21 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.05%.

In related news, Director Steven E. West sold 18,175 shares of Rattler Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $208,467.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 287,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 74,284 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 648.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 103,791 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Rattler Midstream in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 5.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 19.7% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

About Rattler Midstream

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. It engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal.

