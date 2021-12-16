$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) to report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.14. Titan International reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 270%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.79 million. Titan International had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Titan International by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 177,790 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 3.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 47.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 348,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 112,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 124.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $8.18 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $510.27 million, a P/E ratio of 102.25 and a beta of 2.49. Titan International has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $11.82.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

