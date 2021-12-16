-$0.16 EPS Expected for Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AVTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avalo Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avalo Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Avalo Therapeutics.

Get Avalo Therapeutics alerts:

Avalo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Avalo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,211.01% and a negative return on equity of 272.08%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Avalo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:AVTX opened at $1.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. Avalo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $4.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tamar Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $50,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,917,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Avalo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Avalo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $113,000. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalo Therapeutics Company Profile

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidates include CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC-803, which are therapies for inherited metabolic disorders known as congenital disorders of glycosylation.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalo Therapeutics (AVTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.