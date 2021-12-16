-$0.13 EPS Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to post ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the highest is ($0.10). NeoGenomics posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 192.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.10). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $1,239,654.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Mallon acquired 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,662 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,787 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,745 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,625,000. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a current ratio of 7.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 89.00 and a beta of 0.64.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

