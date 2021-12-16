$0.09 EPS Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Gogo reported earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 147.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Gogo in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Gogo by 106.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Gogo in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gogo in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOGO traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $13.31. 8,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,065,439. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10 and a beta of 1.04. Gogo has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

