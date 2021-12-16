-$0.08 EPS Expected for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.60). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to $3.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $1,351,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $3,281,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,626,495. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARWR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 61,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,131,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $756,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 18.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 129,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after buying an additional 19,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $70.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 1.29. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.30.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.