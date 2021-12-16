-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vtex’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vtex will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vtex.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.29 million. Vtex had a negative return on equity of 40.74% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. Vtex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

VTEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vtex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Vtex during the third quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vtex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vtex stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $11.84. 43,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Vtex has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.32.

About Vtex

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

