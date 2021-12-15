Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) PT Set at CHF 445 by Barclays

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) received a CHF 445 price objective from investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 393 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group set a CHF 500 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 463 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 490 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a CHF 480 price objective on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 445.60.

Zurich Insurance Group has a 12-month low of CHF 262.10 and a 12-month high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

