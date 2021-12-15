Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $320.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $362.00.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $359.93.

ZS stock opened at $284.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $318.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.82. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total value of $7,628,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 81,568 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.97, for a total transaction of $21,939,344.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,329 shares of company stock valued at $62,460,801 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at about $8,391,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at about $1,031,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

