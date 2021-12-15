Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Up to $305.75

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $305.75, but opened at $315.53. Zscaler shares last traded at $320.55, with a volume of 13,953 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Zscaler from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Zscaler from $325.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.93.

The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.41 and its 200-day moving average is $267.82. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 39.13% and a negative return on equity of 45.93%. The business had revenue of $230.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 14,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.72, for a total value of $3,793,881.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.46, for a total transaction of $7,628,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 224,329 shares of company stock valued at $62,460,801. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 49.3% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Zscaler by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

