ZKSwap Price Reaches $0.40 on Exchanges (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. One ZKSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000835 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $79.27 million and approximately $10.01 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00053967 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,816.59 or 0.07938581 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,103.14 or 1.00055465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00076012 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00052466 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002618 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap launched on November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

