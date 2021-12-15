ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
OTCMKTS ZIVO opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. ZIVO Bioscience has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.10.
ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.
ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile
Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.
Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.