ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Analysts at Maxim Group started coverage on shares of ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OTCMKTS ZIVO opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. ZIVO Bioscience has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.10.

ZIVO Bioscience (OTCMKTS:ZIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZIVO. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of ZIVO Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ZIVO Bioscience during the third quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

ZIVO Bioscience Company Profile

Zivo Bioscience, Inc engages in the study, development, and commercialization of natural nutritional compounds and bioactive molecules. It offers proprietary algae strain, extracts and supernatants, and bioactive compounds. The company was founded by Howard R. Baer on March 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Keego Harbor, MI.

