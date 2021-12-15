Zillah Byng-Thorne Sells 62,050 Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR) Stock

Future plc (LON:FUTR) insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($47.28), for a total value of £2,220,149 ($2,933,988.37).
Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 3,508 ($46.36) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Future plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,968 ($52.44). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,485.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,410.47.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Future’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.03%.
About Future
Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.
Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works
Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.