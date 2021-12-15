Zillah Byng-Thorne Sells 62,050 Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR) Stock

Future plc (LON:FUTR) insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($47.28), for a total value of £2,220,149 ($2,933,988.37).

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 3,508 ($46.36) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Future plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,968 ($52.44). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,485.64 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,410.47.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This is an increase from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Future’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.03%.

FUTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Future from GBX 4,250 ($56.16) to GBX 4,170 ($55.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Future from GBX 4,890 ($64.62) to GBX 5,225 ($69.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($58.15) target price on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 4,204.60 ($55.56).

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

