Zigcoin Achieves Market Cap of $17.13 Million (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0712 or 0.00000148 BTC on exchanges. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $17.13 million and approximately $547,431.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zigcoin has traded 37% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00037737 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.89 or 0.00200764 BTC.

About Zigcoin

ZIG is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.