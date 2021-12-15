Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,776 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.7% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $18,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 217,128 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $170.29 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $149.53 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.57. The stock has a market cap of $448.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.