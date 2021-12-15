Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 618 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,779 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 17,702 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the third quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 15,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $262.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.84. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $265.86. The firm has a market cap of $196.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 99.00%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.91%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.03.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

