Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 497.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,797 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX stock opened at $597.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $648.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $578.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.