Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 109,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.86. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.58%.

BBWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Argus raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. MKM Partners increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

In related news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

