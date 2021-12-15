Ziegler Capital Management LLC Purchases 20,291 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 144.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Helen of Troy from $254.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.93, for a total transaction of $1,633,958.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Brian Grass sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total value of $443,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $243.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.37. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $201.02 and a 1 year high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

