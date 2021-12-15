Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.92.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $338,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $5,480,426.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,267 shares of company stock valued at $13,135,771 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 165,016 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter worth $1,671,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. 94.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZEN opened at $100.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $90.51 and a 12 month high of $166.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.18.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 31.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

