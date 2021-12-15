Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.03 million during the quarter. Zedge had a net margin of 39.71% and a return on equity of 34.76%.

ZDGE opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. Zedge has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Zedge by 393.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 65,203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zedge by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zedge during the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Zedge from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

