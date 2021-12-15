Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Up 5.5%

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.88 and last traded at $21.88. 228 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 16,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Zealand Pharma A/S alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($6.31) by $1.70. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 82.62% and a negative net margin of 371.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. Analysts expect that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zealand Pharma A/S during the second quarter worth approximately $370,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Zealand Pharma A/S by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.