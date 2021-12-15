Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $153.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Shares of CPK opened at $136.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.50. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

