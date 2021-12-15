Zacks Investment Research Lowers Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Red Rock Resorts have outperformed the industry so far this year. The trend is likely to continue, given strong third-quarter 2021 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved on a year-over-year basis. The company has been benefiting from ramped-up COVID-19 vaccinations, robust gaming revenues and increased visitation. Also, streamlining of operations, cost-saving efforts, optimization of marketing initiatives, and renegotiating vendor and third-party agreements are adding to the bliss. Capacity restrictions have been adding to the upside. However, COVID-related mitigation and carry costs associated with its closed properties remain a headwind. Also, the company’s high debt level remains a concern.”

RRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Red Rock Resorts from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

RRR opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.23. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 2.42.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

