Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) to Hold

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

GORO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.65. The company had a trading volume of 643,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,643. Gold Resource has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $3.78.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Gold Resource in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Gold Resource during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the second quarter valued at $47,000. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gold Resource (GORO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.