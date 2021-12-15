Zacks Investment Research Lowers Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) to Hold

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dutch Bros Inc. is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc. is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore. “

BROS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

NYSE BROS opened at $49.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.80. Dutch Bros has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $81.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BROS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

