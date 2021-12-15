Zacks Investment Research Lowers Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) to Hold

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astria Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on therapies to treat allergic and immunological diseases. The company’s program include STAR-0215, is a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema. Astria Therapeutics, formerly known as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in BOSTON. “

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATXS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

Shares of ATXS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.46. The stock had a trading volume of 30,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,598. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.46. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATXS. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (ATXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.