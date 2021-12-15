Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tuesday Morning is off-price retailer specializing in name-brand, products for the home, including upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food, toys and seasonal décor, at prices generally below those found in boutique, specialty and department stores, catalogs and on-line retailers. Tuesday Morning is based in Dallas, Texas. “

OTCMKTS:TUEM opened at $2.13 on Friday. Tuesday Morning has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Tuesday Morning (OTCMKTS:TUEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $176.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.62 million. Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth $89,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth $792,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth $1,893,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tuesday Morning during the second quarter worth $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Company Profile

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal dÃ©cor products. As of June 30, 2020, it operated approximately 685 stores in 39 states.

