Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) to Hold

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th.

NFBK opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $831.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business had revenue of $41.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

