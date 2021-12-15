Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) to Strong Sell

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ingevity is witnessing costs-related headwinds. Higher freight, raw material and energy inflation and logistics costs are affecting the company’s results. As such, higher input costs are likely to weigh on its bottom line in 2021. Higher logistics and selling, general and administrative (SG&A) costs may also weigh on the company’s bottom line. The company is seeing higher logistics costs due to disruptions in supply chains. Weaker automotive productions due to chip shortages are also likely to hurt Ingevity’s top line. The shortage, partly caused by the impacts of the pandemic, has negatively impacted global automotive production and is disrupting production of parts and vehicles and affecting all major automotive original equipment manufacturers. As such, sales in the Performance Material unit are expected to remain under pressure.”

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $70.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day moving average of $78.75. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ingevity has a 12-month low of $63.43 and a 12-month high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ingevity will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Ingevity by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,328,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,413,000 after acquiring an additional 39,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ingevity by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after acquiring an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Ingevity by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,250,000 after acquiring an additional 45,113 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Ingevity by 60.4% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 709,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,764,000 after acquiring an additional 267,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ingevity by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 706,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

