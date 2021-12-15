Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) to Hold

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

CRDL has been the subject of several other reports. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

NASDAQ CRDL traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 593,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,177. Cardiol Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $4.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

