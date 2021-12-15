Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to Post $0.97 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report $0.97 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Ross Stores posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full year earnings of $4.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital downgraded Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.18.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $109.60 on Wednesday. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $104.79 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.39%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 607.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

