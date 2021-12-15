Zacks: Brokerages Expect Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will announce $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.46 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. Resideo Technologies reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full year sales of $5.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.99 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Resideo Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.72. The stock had a trading volume of 777,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,558. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 2.52. Resideo Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.59 and a 12-month high of $33.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

