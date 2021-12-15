Zacks: Brokerages Expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to Post -$0.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.53.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.7% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 247,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,315.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 24.3% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 68,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 13,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $82.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.03. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,036.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.28.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

